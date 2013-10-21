Palm Beach County, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Mint Marble and Stone Restoration transforms coarse and dusty concrete surfaces into stained and smooth ones. They are concrete staining and resurfacing experts with years of experience in concrete surface remodeling for residential set ups. With years of expertise they have developed their signature custom Everlast Floor System which includes their unique concrete staining, concrete resurfacing, and concrete sealing methods.



Rugged and unfinished concrete surfaces are a thing of the past, now one can give a smooth touch and colored coating to the concrete surfaces in their households. Mint Marble and Stone Restoration, the skilled expert in providing concrete staining and concrete resurfacing in Miami, can provide a polished and glossy look to those concrete surfaces. They have over 26 years of experience in successfully restoring floor surfaces of various kinds from concrete to marble floors.



Their spokesperson speaks on their expertise in restoring concrete surfaces, “Mint Marble and Stone Restoration specializes in perfecting residential concrete surfaces. Concrete surfaces no longer have the “dusty surface” reputation they once did. A concrete surface can now be stained and smoothed to perfection providing homeowners in South Florida with beautiful floors. With over 26 years of experience our Mint Marble team provides top-notch services for concrete staining, concrete sealing and concrete resurfacing in South Florida.”



They hold an unparalleled expertise in restoring marble surfaces, while providing marble polishing in Ft. Lauderdale to enhance the gleam of the surface and restoring its beauty. They also offer proficient and highly skilled stone cleaning services to restore dull, scratched or stained stone surfaces to mint condition.



About mintmarblestonerestoration.com

Mint Marble and Stone Restoration, LLC is an independently owned company specializing in the restoration of marble, terrazzo, concrete and other specialty stones serving clients in Fort Lauderdale, Miami, and all other South East Florida locations. With over 26 years of experience working with marble, terrazzo, concrete, and other stone surfaces they have done everything from residential floor restoration projects, restaurant polishing, hotel resurfacing, cruise ship floor maintenance work and even projects for Disney.



To learn more about them please visit http://www.mintmarblestonerestoration.com or call them at 1-561-541-2227.