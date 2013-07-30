Mint Roo Offers Quality Roof Replacement Services

Milton, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- When it comes time to replace a roof Mint Roo is there to provide quality service with long lasting results. Company personnel conduct a thorough inspection and work with clients to select replacement roofing.



Removing old roofing can be tedious and dangerous. The process is also labor intensive. Mint Roo personnel have the right tools and training to remove old structures effectively. It is important buildings are properly prepared before new roofing is installed. Mint Roo has earned a reputation for craftsmanship and effective service at reasonable prices.



No-hassle estimates are provided free of charge. This allows clients to become familiar with Mint Roo personnel and processes. It is important to feel comfortable with a roofing contractor before work begins. Doing so will alleviate stress during projects. Mint Roo personnel have the certifications and licensing needed for professional roofing Brisbane .



Mint Roo also provides roof repairs Brisbane . Every effort is made to keep costs to a minimum without forgoing quality. Client testimonials praise company personnel for their prompt and professional service. No other roofing contractor comes close to providing the same quality of work.



For additional information on Mint Roo Roofing, please visit www.mintroo.com . Company personnel are available to answer questions and provide insight into roofing services. Call (07) 3188 6678 today to speak to representative, and schedule a free evaluation.



Contact Information:

Mint Roo Roofing

Roof Restoration Brisbane

Address:

Level 1/16 McDougall Street

Milton, Brisbane, Queensland 4064

Phone: (07) 3188 6678

Website: www.mintroo.com