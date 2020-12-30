"Minutes", "Till the End" Fame Edy Marron to Launch New Track "ACID" in the New Year

Amsterdam, Netherlands -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/30/2020 -- Edy Marron, a renowned music producer, DJ and songwriter from Amsterdam is pleased to announce the launch of his latest track "Acid" (Future House Track). The new track will be centered around EDM style music with a classic touch of Edy. Music has always played a very important role in Edy's life. It was music that has kept him constantly motivated despite the prolonged health issues that he had gone through. Edy has some of the best tracks to his credit and one such track is NOVA RIVER that has witnessed over 250,000 streams. This makes it the most popular track ever in Edy's music career.



Edy is very popular on social media platforms such as Instagram and Twitter; he also stays in touch with his fans through these sites. His music videos are also available on YouTube and Vimeo; and all his albums are listed on Spotify. DJ Edy also keeps uploading live mixes on the popular SoundCloud platform. With over 191 releases to his credit, Edy's fans have listened to his tracks for over 1 million times on major music platforms. With new collaborations with other music artists from the industry, Edy has made a mark for himself for adding innovative elements to his music. Here is wishing the very best for "ACID" to start the New Year on a musical note.



To know more visit https://www.edy-marron.com/



About Edy Marron

Edy Marron is a DJ, songwriter and music producer based at Den Haag, Netherlands. Edy's passion for music started at a very young age of 13 and started collecting his favorite records. It was in 2007 that he produced his first track. With a few setbacks on the health front, Edy had to take a break but bounced back in 2015 to focus on his career in music. Marron Music was launched as Edy's record label centered on EDM style music.



Media Contact



Remy Peters

Address: Parnassusweg 819, 1082 LZ, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Phone: +31684699244

Email: Info@edy-marron.com

Website: https://www.edy-marron.com