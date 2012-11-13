MIPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIPS) Investor Alert: Investigation of Acquisition Offer

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in MIPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIPS) shares was announced concerning whether the offer by Allied Security Trust and Imagination Technologies Group plc to acquire 498 of MIPS Technologies' total 580 patent assets for a value of approximately $$7.31 per NASDAQ:MIPS share and the acquisition process are unfair to investors in NASDAQ:MIPS shares.



Investors who purchased shares of MIPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIPS) prior to November 5, 2012, and currently hold any of those NASDAQ:MIPS shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain officers and directors of MIPS Technologies, Inc. breached their fiduciary duties owed NASDAQ:MIPS investors in connection with the proposed acquisition.



November 5, 2012 - MIPS Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: MIPS) announced it has entered into separate definitive agreements with Bridge Crossing LLC ("Bridge Crossing"), an acquisition vehicle of Allied Security Trust ("AST"), and Imagination Technologies Group plc (LSE: IMG) ("Imagination") with net proceeds of approximately $7.31 per share in cash to each holder of MIPS common stock. Under the terms of the agreements, AST will acquire 498 of MIPS Technologies' total 580 patent assets for gross proceeds of $350 million. MIPS Technologies, Inc will retain 82 patents, and will be granted a royalty-free, perpetual license to the patents sold to Allied Security Trust. MIPS Technologies, Inc will also provide a restricted license to Allied Security Trust for the 82 retained patents. Subject to consummation of the Allied Security Trust transaction, Imagination will acquire the operating business of MIPS Technologies, Inc, the remaining 82 patents, and license rights to the remaining patent properties of MIPS Technologies, Inc for $60 million. The net proceeds of the two sales represent a price of approximately $7.31 per share.



MIPS Technologies, Inc. said the total value of the transaction represents a 40% premium to the closing price on April 11, 2012, the day prior to the first public rumor of a potential sale of MIPS.



However, NASDAQ:MIPS shares traded as high as $7.52 per share on October 16, 2012 and as high as $17.25 during early 2011, thus both well above the current value.



Furthermore, at least one analyst has set the high target price at $10.00 for NASDAQ:MIPS shares.



Therefore the investigation a law firm concerns whether the proposed transaction is unfair to NASDAQ:MIPS stockholders. Specifically, the investigation focuses on whether the MIPS Technologies Board of Directors undertook an adequate sales process, adequately shopped the assets before entering into the transaction, maximized shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and acted in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



Those who are current investors in MIPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIPS), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



