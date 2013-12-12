Miracas Life Presents a Vast Number of Reviews of World Class Designer Brands

Mumbai, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2013 -- Miracas Life brings the best designs from around the World to India. It is a curator of designer brands and most of the products showcased at its website are imported, unique and rare to obtain. Miracas is a mark of exclusivity, which is evident from the fact that there are not too many products available in any category. It is because of the thorough selection process of the company that exhibits products with certain definite uniqueness. It received rave reviews for the range of products available at its website. It has garments for men and women as well as accessories for electronic devices.



At Miracas Life, it feels like everyone has the right to look exclusive. Rarity is the mantra at Miracas, which has both luxury exclusive items as well as unique but affordable pieces. Men have the option to choose shirts from formal, sports and casual categories. Casual shirts range between 1100 and 3000 INR, which is quite affordable brands in India. Similarly, formal shirts start from 1400 INR while sportswear is available from 1700 INR. There are certain items, such as wristwatches and neckties, without which men’s attire seems incomplete. Due attention has been paid by the fashion line to these manly accessories. From the selection of high quality microfibre ties to limited edition of stylish luxury watches, gentlemen have everything to be fashionably complete. The online store also features jackets, blazers, elevator shoes and executive bags for men.



Women have extensive range of products to choose from. Types of dresses for women include formal wear, sportswear and sleep wear. Summer collection and winter wear are available through seasonal sale. Besides, there is large designer collection and vast variety of casual tops. There are clutches, purses, trousers, leggings, handbags, jumpsuits and footwear available at the online shop for women. To add to its provision for women, Miracas has special dresses especially for parties. Jewellery is an important accessory for every woman and if it’s unique, it becomes her signature style. Miracas Life is one of the best options to purchase rare earrings, necklaces and ornament sets at relatively affordable price.



In addition to exclusive products for men and women, Miracas also presents accessories like home decor and accessories for electronic mobile devices such as laptops, tablets and smart phones. Sufficient options for sling bags, covers and pouches made of fine leather and other high quality material can be found at Miracas store. On the other hand, shaggy rugs, lounge chairs and bean bags at the online fashion destination can give a touch of selectiveness to homes and offices. The company has standard and simple privacy, return, cancellation and refund policy, all of which are updated at its website.



About Miracas Life

Miracas is a curator of designer brands from around the World in India. Most of the products showcased at its website are imported, unique and rare to obtain. It was launched in India in 1st week of May and is headquartered in Pune, Maharashtra.



URL: http://miracas.com/



Media Contact

Miracas

India

http://miracas.com/