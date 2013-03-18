Miracle Boy: Compelling Memoir Encourages Atheists to Rethink Denying Existence of God

Toronto, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- While everyone suffers adversity and tragedy, few have experienced the raw grief and challenge that Thomas Hong has endured since birth. However, while deeply unfortunate, Hong’s iron-clad belief in God has provided continued comfort to his soul and a deeply meaningful life.



‘Miracle Boy’ is Hong’s frank and honest memoir; taking readers from his early life in Korea through sorrow, life-changing grief and into a meaningful existence that’s been led by the hand of God.



Synopsis:



Miracle Boy is the heart-felt memoir of a man who survived the Korean War, relying only on his belief in himself and his irrepressible faith in God.



The Korean War orphaned many children and murdered many more. Left to their own devices, many of those surviving orphans died shortly after they lost their parents. Thomas Hong was a young boy, only in the second grade, when the Korean War broke out. Tragically, he lost both of his parents and was forced to relocate, all by himself. Throughout these horrific events, Thomas Hong credits God with helping him to fight, survive, and make something meaningful of his life. Thomas Hong eventually graduated from the university and earned his Ph.D., at the age of 70, all while battling colon cancer.



Miracle Boy is the story of Thomas Hong’s survival and his ever-present faith in God. Although the world around him was falling apart, he continued to believe in God and was able to achieve everything he wanted in life, through determination, endurance, and persistence.



As the author explains, he hopes his book will serve as valuable inspiration to others.



“The purpose of this book is for the many suffering children and teenagers today who have lost their hopes, as I did. I want to encourage them to keep their dreams alive and to confront any challenges that may keep them from their goals,” says Hong.



Continuing, “I want to encourage non-believers (atheists) to breathe deeply and think twice before denying the existence of God. God is not dead, and He is looking down upon us and helping us right now. Time after time, we blame God whenever things go wrong or our wishes do not come true. God has His reasons.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“Miracle Boy is a memoir unlike any other. Dr. Thomas Hong writes of the immense hardship he endured throughout his young life, surviving a string of heart-breaking and shocking events which left him orphaned and struggling to find his way after the Korean War. This is certainly a worthy read and one that I look forward to reading again in the near future,” says Tiffany Maiste, who reviewed the book on Amazon.



Aleem Ali commented, “Even if he had lost his family and friends, he didn’t give up on himself, not even for one moment. He believed in God and that gave him force to fight and keep going, all of this alone. Thanks to Dr. Hong, I really know what determination is. This is the best and most convincing motivational story I have ever read in my life!”



‘Miracle Boy’ is available now: http://amzn.to/14AoBuD



About the Author:

Thomas Hong lives in Toronto, Ontario.