'Miracle Cure' Health Scams Rising Nationwide

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- Since the Wild West era, when snake oil salesmen roamed America in wagons, scam artists made a living selling “miracle” cures. Today with the help of the Internet, that timeless practice thrives more than ever.



According to the Federal Trade Commission and the Food and Drug Administration, health scams target people who have incurable conditions such as cancer, AIDS or arthritis. Unfortunately, desperate consumersare most vulnerable to marketers thatpeddle these products.



Online shoppers can take simple precautions to avoid being victimized.



For instance, shoppers should perform their own research prior to purchasing. Searching a company name in a search engine will show reviews, which are helpful when making a decision.



Another important tip is to read the terms and conditionsbefore accepting any offer. The terms and conditions should include information about canceling future shipments so that you can avoid receiving product that you don’t want.



Before clicking the “purchase button, look out for checkboxes that are already checked, as this may indicate that you’re agreeing to terms that you haven’t even read yet. This can include shipments and charges beyond the trial.



If you do opt into a free trial and it seems legitimate, remember to mark the date on your calendar to indicate when the trial expires. This gives you notice to cancel the trial before automatic renewal occurs.



Finally, check your bank and credit card statements regularly and dispute any charges that you didn’t authorize.



Consumers aren’t the only ones concerned about trending health fraud. In response to this problem, a new company, Doctor Trusted™, recently launched in New York, N.Y., aiming to provide consumer protection in the health industry.



Focusing on online health businesses, Doctor Trusted™ reviews websites with the help of independent medical doctors.



The company’s director of sales Bill Anderson says that in addition to consumer protection, it is important for businesses to distinguish themselves from unethical websites. He says, “A third-party business validation or endorsement is a great way to show credibility.”



Business owners can apply to have their website reviewed, and if their website and products meet the predetermined criteria, the company is awarded a seal to display where consumers can easily see and verify it.



Of the benefits involved in displaying the seal, Anderson says that the seal is “an easy way for a consumer to confirm that the business is ethical. Our seal is unique because it provides commentary from a physician about the website or product, and also verifies that business does not mislead or trick consumers.”



