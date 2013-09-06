Miracle Fat Burner - Raspberry Ketone Drops Now Available from Choice Nutrition Supplements

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- Raspberry ketone Drops has recently become one of the major fads in the health and wellness community. It has been the subject of tons of outstanding reviews from people who have tried it. It is regarded as one of the most effective weight loss supplements by health and fitness experts worldwide and has even been featured on the Dr. Oz show. Raspberry ketone drops has been proven to be a powerful fat burner that can easily help you get rid of belly fat, especially if complimented with proper diet and exercise. Many consider it a ‘miracle fat burner’ with various benefits other than just shedding off your excess weight.



Choice Nutrition Supplements is able to harness the potential of raspberry ketone drops while at the same time making it more effective at helping people lose weight and achieve a healthier lifestyle. In recent past, Choice Nutrition Supplements launched their Raspberry Ketone Drops with African Mango . Because this weight loss supplement is in liquid form, it is absorbed by your body more rapidly than other weight loss supplements which are typically in pill or tablet form. Raspberry ketone drops work by increasing the adiponectin level in your body. Adinopectin is a hormone responsible for lipolysis, or the breaking down of fats. The more adiponectin you have in your body, the faster your fat metabolism becomes. Furthermore, since it contains African mango, you will have an even more proficient metabolism while at the same time maintaining your blood cholesterol level, helping you avoid future health problems such as hypertension and diabetes.



“Adiponectin is a hormone that naturally tricks your body into acting like it’s thin. People who are thin naturally have more adiponectin and when you put weight on, you reduce the ability of this hormone to function and for that reason you actually end up with a body that behaves like its fat, you begin storing fats in lots of places.” – Dr. Oz



About Choice Nutrition Supplements

Choice Nutrition Supplements is one of the top producers of 100% natural health products which are made to aid in promoting healthy lifestyles by preventing illness and improving the body’s vital functions. Choice Nutrition Supplements only uses highly efficient, safe and natural ingredients in order to assure optimum health. Choice Nutrition Supplements is dedicated to providing its customers not only dietary supplements but information that is geared towards living longer, healthier and happier lives.



For further information please contact:

Scott Hayes

321-972-3932

pr@choicenutritionsupplements.com

http://choicenutritionsupplements.com