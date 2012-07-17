Miracle Moringa - The Most Potent Plant on Earth

Brentwoood, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2012 -- Moringa is also known as miracle tree or its rich content of nutrients and other health promoting ingredients. It is one of the most nutritious products discovered on earth. The tree is said to have originated in Northern India close to the Himalayan Mountains. The tree is famous for its medicinal properties and is traded in mass quantities. Moringa is rich in many vitamins including Vitamin A, several forms of Vitamin B, C, D and E. In fact, it has more vitamins and nutritional benefits than a variety of foods that all claim to be excellent sources of them, such as carrots, oranges and milk. A diet rich in Moringa can significantly improve human health by reversing age lines in the skin, contributing vitamins and minerals essential for maintaining normal physiology, contributing powerful anti- inflammatory substances, many with anti-cancer properties. Moringa can be used to support a stable blood pressure and blood sugar, in addition can aid with high levels of cholesterol in the blood. It is also a very useful hair and skin protector against environmental damages and premature graying of the hair.



Among the large variety of Moringa products available, Moringa Powder is one of the most beneficial products. Moringa Powder is freshly produced from freshly harvested leaves of Moringa oleifera tree. Fresh Moringa Powder has dark green powder and a rich nutty smell. The nutrient packed is soft when it is pure and harvested in organic conditions. It can be consumed with water or juice and is a great ingredient with a variety of healthy menus. The 100% pure and organic Moringa Powder is a true super food that is loaded with nutrition. The Moringa Powder is more beneficial compared to the pills as the benefits of Moringa powder is more pronounced when consumed this way. The various kinds of Moringa Products available are Moringa Body Butter, Moringa Oil, and Moringa Seeds to name a few. The benefits of these products are renowned for its health and cosmetic benefits. The nutrition filled Moringa Products beat every other plant and fruits in goodness.



The powder is made from fresh young leaves of the organic Moringa trees. Once the powder has been packaged, the product can be stored for a couple of months until consumers consume the product. Moringa powder was demonstrated to have hypoglycemic effect on diabetic humans and animals; eight grams per day for a period of two weeks has shown marked reduction in the mean plasma glucose levels. Based on these results, Moringa powder was strongly recommended to supplement the daily diet of diabetic patients. Many cosmetic industry use moringa products as they have anti-aging properties. As a result they prefer to buy wholesale Moringa products that are cheaper and affordable.



Moringa benefits all ages as it is one of the most nutritional product available. People all over the world have made use of these nutritional values. Moringa Powder has lot of anti-oxidants which protect the body's health by eliminating free radicals, cancer-causing substances that are building up in the body for certain periods of time.