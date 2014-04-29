Miracle Stake, Inc. Seeks Funding via Kickstarter to Create a Unique and Versatile Garden Support System to Grow Bigger, Healthier Vegetables

Bradford, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- After years of studying professional growing techniques, Bob Hart has created a better garden support system to grow vegetables. He calls it the Miracle Stake. Now, all Bob needs to bring it to the world is funding support. Bob has perfected & patented this practical and easy to use support system for the home garden. The Miracle Stake is a complete vegetable support system. It uses a Clip-to-Twine growing method to support the entire plant and fruit. As the vine grows, gardeners are only required to clip it to the twine to support their vegetables. This garden support system is similar to how tomatoes and cucumbers are professionally grown in greenhouses, clipped-to the twine, reaching for the sun.



The support Bob receives from the Kickstarter community will be used to finalize the packaging box and build the final injection molds needed to produce the clips and connectors. This will cost $2,400 US dollars to complete.



The home gardening market is evolving more rapidly than ever and trending toward home-grown produce. The need for a better and more versatile crop support system such as Miracle Stake has never been greater. Miracle Stake’s vision is to monitor these professional developments and provide new technology for the home gardener around the world.



The production schedule for Miracle Stake is as mentioned below

- April & May Kickstarter

- May 2014-Make final molds for Clips, and Connector.

- May 2104- complete packaging and box layout

- May 2014- Finalize logistics & shipping

- Late June early July 2014- Start shipping to backers



This project will only be funded if at least $2,400 is pledged by Fri, May 16 2014 5:15 AM +05:30.



Kickstarter Page: http://kck.st/1nsWXLa