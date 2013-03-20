Lead to Conversion Adds a New Integrated Search Specialist to the Team

Hudson, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- Lead to Conversion is happy to announce the latest addition to its growing team, with the hire of Miranda Imperi in the role of full-time Integrated Search Specialist. Lead to Conversion has been rapidly expanding in 2013, adding valuable new employees in several key positions, and Ms. Imperi is another welcome member to its talented workforce.



As an Integrated Search Specialist, Ms. Imperi will handle a variety of responsibilities in the realm of integrated search campaigns. This includes executing social media, search engine optimization, link development, and content marketing initiatives.



"Miranda has a diverse and well-rounded skill set that will bring great value and expertise to LTC's integrated search offering," said Matt Travers, Director of Search at Lead to Conversion. "She's another key addition to the team at Lead to Conversion and we're all excited to see her grow with the organization."



Ms. Imperi has a diverse set of skills honed through her previous experiences, including working in sales, marketing and promotion via social media, and also obtaining a Real Estate License, which provides her with a personable and self-starting approach to her work.



She was previously working with Lead to Conversion in a part-time capacity as a social media marketing specialist, and looks forward to her expanded role and responsibilities, and continuing to grow with the company.



The new hires by Lead to Conversion this year, including Ms. Imperi, will help the company continue taking on more, and larger, clients, while providing the same great service and overall results to their current clients which they are so well known for.



Lead to Conversion has also been expanding in 2013 via new partnerships and synergies with other companies. LTC has teamed up with MedioCo to provide global SEO and social media services for multinational companies, and also B2B Cloud Solutions, enabling them to provide a resource for IT, cloud computing and other tech solutions to their clients.



All of the new hires and partnerships are a testament to Lead to Conversion's growing reputation as one of the best SEO companies, providing winning strategies, accessible prices, and innovative, holistic solutions.



About Lead to Conversion

Lead to Conversion was founded in October 2006 by several top executives from Intrapromote, LLC, headed by Sean Bolton, Intrapromote's former VP of Sales. The unique LTC approach was clear from the start: to provide comprehensive, holistic search engine optimization and online marketing strategy for regional, local and niche companies who need high quality results at accessible prices. More information on the company can be found at LeadtoConversion.com, or by calling 855.4.SEOLTC.