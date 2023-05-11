Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duties

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/11/2023 -- Certain directors of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who purchased shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



San Diego, CA based Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue declined from $72.09 million in 2021 to $12.43 million in 2022, and that its Net Loss increased from $581.78 million in 2021 to $740.86 million in 2022.



Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX) declined from $101.30 per share on November 28, 2022, declined to $35.85 per share on April 04, 2023.



Those who purchased shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.