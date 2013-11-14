Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- Mirko Bisazza, a Miami Beach Realtor specializing in luxury residences, has launched a new community section on his official website, BisazzaRealEstate.com.



The new section can be accessed from the bottom of the website’s homepage. It is comprised of fourteen prominent Miami Beach communities – such as Allison Island, Indian Creek, and Star Island – that rank among the most affluent in the United States.



Each community has an informative profile that includes a photo gallery, interactive map, and detailed description of its history and characteristics. Users can view each community’s list of available properties, which can be sorted by price or filtered to include certain property types (sales, rentals, foreclosures, etc).



Each property in turn features its own distinct profile, with specifications, photos, features, and other relative details. Users even have the option to add their selection to a personal “favorites” list, which can be created through a free account on the website.



Overall, the new section is designed to be navigable, well-organized, and user-friendly, characteristics that reflect Mirko Bisazza’s explicit client-centered focus in real estate services.



These specific communities were introduced to meet the growing demand for luxury South Florida real estate, particularly among international clients who increasingly utilize the internet for their home searches. The well-developed website is intended to account for this growing trend.



About Mirko Bisazza

Mirko Bisazza, a former resident of Milan, Italy, now living in South Beach, is one of the leading providers of Miami Beach Condos for Sale. He is well-known for his innovative and personalized approach to customer service.