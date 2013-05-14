Miro Jewelers Announces Availability of Engagement Rings at Its Store

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2013 -- Miro Jewelers, one of the well-known jewelry stores in Denver, has announced the availability of exclusively designed engagement rings. The made in Denver engagement rings are available at unbeatable price where customers may get a wide selection within their budget. The engagement rings are made of various metals that includes gold, silver and platinum, etc. amongst others.



The types of engagement rings available at this store are pave set rings, prong set rings, three stone rings, channel set rings, solitaire, halo rings, etc. amongst others. The store enables customers choose their preferred metal and number of diamonds. Thus, customers can opt for custom engagement rings that will fulfill their desire of wearing a ring with exactly the design they love.



The online store also enables customers buy an engagement ring online at the ease of their home. They can also buy jewelry from the retail store located in Denver. Customers may avail the best service for jewelry repair in Denver.



The renowned designers with which this store is associated include EBEL, Jeff Cooper, Movado, Nina Nguyen, Verragio and many more to name. The other jewelry collection available at this store includes wedding bands, earrings, necklaces & pendants, bracelets, fashion rings, etc. amongst others.



About Miro Jewelers

For over five decades, Miro Jewelers has become one of the most trusted names in jewelry in the Denver Metro area. The jewelry store established their brand and has grown with the community from a small boutique to a multi-level jewelry store in the heart of Cherry Creek North. The store has served generations of families becoming their trusted jeweler for diamonds, fine jewelry, watches, gifts, and custom designed pieces. Throughout the process the company never lost focus of jewelry manufacturing and diamond importing fundamentals which has shown to be the key to their success.. Personalized service, exceptional design, and cutting edge technology have allowed them to surpass the competition. Miro Jewelers is a family owned business and operated jeweler who is committed to make every customer feel part of the family.



For More Visit: http://www.mirojewelers.com