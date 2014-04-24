Miro Jewelers Announces Availability of Newest and Largest Selection of Verragio Engagement Rings

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- Miro Jewelers announces the availability of a newer and larger selection of Verragio engagement rings. The Venetian-5001P-3 engagement ring from the new Venetian collection features 0.20 ct of Pavã© set round brilliant-cut diamonds to enhance a princess diamond center. The company is identified for their outstanding product selection and incomparable customer service. A Verragio collection of diamond engagement rings is primarily crafted with the utmost quality and attention to detail.



Verragio in Denver is available at Miro Jewelers’ online store. For over five decades they have become one of the most trusted names in the area of wedding rings, diamond engagement rings, custom jewelry design, and fine watches. They assure customers a one-of-a-kind experience, whether they shop from their exquisite store or buy online.



They give customers the opportunity to customizing their own jewelry by using the in-store CAD/CAM service. They believe that the inspiration for jewelry designs comes best from their customers. Every piece in their store is competitively priced and is inspected for perfection.



Besides this, a spokesperson from Miro Jewelers mentioned the Ebel Wave Model 1215271 Women’s Watch, “The women's EBEL Wave watch has a satin-finished brushed and polished stainless steel/18K yellow gold case with 18K yellow gold and 42-diamond bezel, signature 5-screw detail, white mother-of-pearl dial with diamond markers, satin-finished brushed and polished two-tone stainless steel link bracelet with deployment clasp, Swiss quartz movement, sapphire crystal, and is water resistant to 50 meters.”



About Miro Jewelers

Miro Jewelers has been offering multiple designer collections alongside their unique creations for over five decades and has become one of the most trusted names in jewelry in the Denver Metro area. They have served generations of families, becoming their trusted jeweler for diamonds, fine jewelry, watches, gifts, and custom designed pieces. Personalized service, exceptional design, and cutting edge technology have allowed them to surpass the competition. Their years of experience and service have built a strong level of trust and integrity to last generations to come.



To know more about their offerings, please visit- http://www.mirojewelers.com.



Contact Details- 231 Detroit Street, Suite B

Denver, CO 80206

Phone: 303-393-8880