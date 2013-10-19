Miro Jewelers Introduces a Dazzling Collection of High End Engagement Rings

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2013 -- Miro Jewelers shines as one of the most popular jewelry stores in Denver, and it has recently launched an impressive array of high end engagement rings. These rings are chiseled to perfection by using only premium quality gold, platinum, diamonds and other precious stones and metals. Each and every one of these rings is an example of the aesthetic genius of Miro’s experienced jewelry designers.



At Miro Jewelers, the quality policies are strict and procedures of product inspection are rigorous so the tradition of trust upheld by the store remains unblemished. Aside from this, the multi-designer collection of beautiful engagement rings is competitively priced. Explaining the competitive pricing structure of this Denver based jewelry store, a representative stated, “When purchasing a center stone, we shop the competition for you. We run lists and reports to show you what a comparable stone is being sold for in the market, allowing us to put the numbers and the decisions in your hands. Although price is not everything, we never want to be known as the jeweler who sold you a diamond for more than its true value.



Miro Jewelers is committed to client service and this is exhibited by their user friendly online store, allowing customers to easily buy an engagement ring online. The store also provides customers with a free inspection and jewelry cleaning.



Miro Jewelers is associated with many celebrated designers and brands such as Gucci, Verragio, Maurice Lacroix, Jeff Cooper and many more.



About Miro Jewelers

For over five decades, Miro Jewelers has become one of the most trusted names in jewelry in the Denver Metro area. The jewelry store established their brand and has grown with the community from a small boutique to a multi-level jewelry store in the heart of Cherry Creek North. The store has served generations of families becoming their trusted jeweler for diamonds, fine jewelry, watches, gifts, and custom designed pieces.



For more information, visit: http://www.mirojewelers.com.