Miro Jewelers Offering Custom Engagement Rings, Ensures Impeccable Craftsmanship

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2014 -- Miro Jewelers, a reputed and trusted jewelry store in Denver offers custom engagement rings at the most affordable prices. The store also ensures perfect craftsmanship in the designing and assembling of these beautiful engagement rings.



Because every choice is unique, Miro Jewelers focuses on involving customers in the whole designing process. The overall aim is to create a one-of-a-kind engagement ring that perfectly reflects the essence of love and commitment. The rings are customized keeping the “potential” wearer’s style and fit in mind.



All customers have to do is to send their designs, or sketches– specifying the diamond type, setting, metal etc. – to Miro Jewelers and the store will respond to them with a 3D mock up rendering of the engagement ring. The store even molds an exact replica – made out of wax – and sends it to the customer for approval.



Once approval is given, Miro Jewelry sends the prototype to its factory where diamonds are hand-sorted, and set – ensuring perfect craftsmanship on every level. The engagement ring is then shipped to the customer’s address.



Miro Jewelry ensures to offer their customers products that are precision-made and of the highest quality. “We focus on the details because it's not only what you see, it's also what you don't see. You will receive personalized service and you can expect our strict attention to every detail, this is the Miro standard,” guarantees the spokesperson for the store.



About Miro Jewelers

Miro Jewelers has been offering multiple designer collections along with their unique creations for over five decades, and has become one of the most trusted names in jewelry in the Denver Metro area. They have served generations of families after becoming their trusted jeweler for diamonds, fine jewelry, watches, gifts, and custom-designed pieces. Personalized service, exceptional design, and cutting edge technology have allowed them to surpass the competition. Their years of experience and service have built a strong level of trust and integrity to last generations to come.



To learn about their offerings please visit: http://www.mirojewelers.com/Store/engagement-rings/.



Contact Address:

231 Detroit Street, Suite B

Denver, CO 80206

Tel: 303-393-8880