Miro Jewelers Offering Free Jewelry Inspection and Cleaning

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2014 -- Even jewelry loses its sparkle – because of this, the renowned jewelry store, Miro Jewelers, is offering free jewelry repair in Denver which includes both inspection and cleaning of jewelry. Miro Jewelers may also be the only jewelers in Denver to be offering these free services.



“Not only is your happiness important, but the happiness of your jewelry is, too,” says the spokesperson for Miro Jewelers. “Bring in your jewelry anytime to have it inspected and cleaned at no cost to you, so it stays eternally dazzling. When your jewelry is dazzling, so are you! Only a local jeweler cares enough to make sure your jewelry stays beautiful forever.”



Miro Jewelers has always been concerned with saving its customer’s money, so it offers its diamond jewelry selection at the most competitive prices. The store deals directly with the source which enable it to lower it’s prices – ensuring an affordable deal for customers.



Their dedication to their customers is what also motivates them to offer jewelry inspections and cleanings for free. This highly regarded gift to their customers is indeed what makes them one of the most trustable jewelry stores in Denver.



To browse their diamond jewelry collection, customers can either visit their store located on Denver’s Detroit Street, or simply browse the collection at their online store www.mirojewelers.com. Their collection includes everything from beautiful engagement rings to scintillating weddings bands – all available at the most competitive prices.



About Miro Jewelers

Miro Jewelers has been offering multiple designer collections along with their unique creations for over five decades and have become one of the most trusted names in jewelry in the Denver Metro area. They have served generations of families after becoming their trusted jeweler for diamonds, fine jewelry, watches, gifts, and custom designed pieces. Personalized service, exceptional design, and cutting edge technology have allowed them to surpass the competition. Their years of experience and service have built a strong level of trust and integrity to last generations to come.



To know about their offerings please visit: http://www.mirojewelers.com/custom-design.



Contact Address

231 Detroit Street, Suite B

Denver, CO 80206

Tel: 303-393-8880