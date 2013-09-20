Miro Jewelers Offering Free Quotes on Custom Jewelry

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- “You dream it. We make it,” quotes the spokesperson when announcing Miro Jewelers’ custom jewelry services. The jewelers now offers its customers a chance to customize their jewelry with their own preferred designs – keeping their claim to be the most unique jewelry stores in Denver.



“At Miro Jewelers,” the spokesperson continues “We specialize in creating the perfect, one-of-a-kind piece to match your vision. Here, we want your new jewelry to fit your style and sense of design perfectly, and we have the expertise to make it happen. Send us your thoughts, designs, or sketches and we will make you a 3D mock-up rendering of your ring for FREE.”



Upon receiving the client's design, Miro Jewelers also makes an exact mold replica of the design with wax – ensuring the exactness of the final jewelry piece prior to casting and crafting its design. Customers can simply upload their sketch at the following link: http://goo.gl/IouViS.



Miro Jewelers offers custom jewelry for diverse kinds of both men's and women's jewelry products which include the best Denver engagement rings, diamond rings, wedding bands, pendants, bracelets, earrings, and fashion jewelry. The craftsmen at the jewelry store makes sure to create the exact jewelry the client desires, set with hand-sorted diamonds and crafted with the metal the client requested. The overall ability of Miro Jewelers to impress clients with its impeccable services surely makes them the best jewelers in Denver.



About Miro Jewelers

Miro Jewelers has been offering multiple designer collections along with their unique creations for over five decades and have become one of the most trusted names in jewelry in the Denver Metro area. They have served generations of families becoming their trusted jeweler for diamonds, fine jewelry, watches, gifts, and custom designed pieces. Personalized service, exceptional design, and cutting edge technology have allowed them to surpass the competition. Their years of experience and service have built a strong level of trust and integrity to last generations to come.



To know about their offerings please visit http://www.mirojewelers.com.

Contact Address

231 Detroit Street, Suite B

Denver, CO 80206

Tel: 303 393 8880