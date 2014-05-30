Miro Jewelers Offers a Stellar Collection of Engagement Rings Online at Most Competitive Prices

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Miro Jewelers offers a stellar collection of engagement rings online at the most competitive prices. They know how important it is for customers to buy an enduring engagement ring. In addition to this, they provide jewelry that is of impeccable quality and therefore easily represents a long-lasting symbol of love and commitment. There are many ways to select an appropriate wedding ring, but only Miro Jewelers provides the best options.



Nowadays, it is very difficult to buy engagement rings online as many companies are providing the same product. Miro Jewelers offers the best collection of Venetian-5001P-3 engagement rings from The New Venetian Collection, featuring 0.20Ct of Pavã© set round brilliant-cut diamonds to augment a princess diamond center.



The company has been successful in achieving the most trustworthy name in the area of wedding rings, diamond engagement rings, custom jewelry design and fine watches in the Denver Metro area. They have grown from a small boutique to a multi-level jewelry store in the heart of Cherry Creek North.



A spokesperson from Miro Jewelers mentioned, “We specialize in creating the perfect, one-of-a-kind piece to match your vision. Here, we want your new jewelry to fit your style and sense of design perfectly, and we have the expertise to make it happen. Send us your thoughts, designs or sketches, and we will make you a 3D mock up rendering of your ring for FREE.”



About Miro Jewelers

Miro Jewelers has been offering multiple designer collections along with their unique creations for over five decades and have become one of the most trusted names in jewelry in the Denver Metro area. They have served generations of families, becoming their trusted jeweler for diamonds, fine jewelry, watches, gifts, and custom-designed pieces. Personalized service, exceptional design, and cutting-edge technology have allowed them to surpass the competition. Their years of experience and service have built a strong level of trust and integrity to last for generations to come.



To know more about their offerings, please visit- http://www.mirojewelers.com.



Contact Details-

231 Detroit Street, Suite B

Denver, CO 80206

Phone: 303-393-8880