Miro Jewelers Offers a Wide Selection of Wedding Bands in Denver

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- Miro Jewelers, one of the leading jewelry stores in Denver, is now offering a wide selection of wedding bands designed for both men and women. The store also assures its customers the most affordable wedding bands in Denver.



The store has everything in its collection that can impress diverse tastes and styles. Its beautiful and dazzling wedding band collection is designed by the internationally renowned jewelry designer James Kurk. From braided to paisley bands, James Kurk has been the top choice among customers when it comes to buying the most astonishing diamond jewelry pieces. Miro Jewelers are among the only jewelers in Denver that offers a complete range of wedding bands by James Kurk.



Customers can simply log on to Miro Jewelers’ official website and order the wedding bands of their choice. The jewelers have also introduced unique services in which customers can shortlist their favorite wedding bands and book an appointment to try them on at a later date.



The same services are also available on other ranges of jewelry items available at Miro Jewelers including diamond rings, pendants, engagement rings, bracelets, earrings, fashion jewelry, men's jewelry, and watches. The products are further available in various types of precious stones including diamonds, sapphires, emeralds, rubies, tanzanite, pearls, aquamarine or other semi-precious gemstones.



About Miro Jewelers

Miro Jewelers has been offering multiple designer collections along with their unique creations for over five decades and have become one of the most trusted names in jewelry in the Denver Metro area. They have served generations of families becoming their trusted jeweler for diamonds, fine jewelry, watches, gifts, and custom designed pieces. Personalized service, exceptional design, and cutting edge technology have allowed them to surpass the competition. Their years of experience and service have built a strong level of trust and integrity to last generations to come.



To know about their offerings please visit http://www.mirojewelers.com.



Contact Address

231 Detroit Street, Suite B

Denver, CO 80206

Tel: 303-393-8880