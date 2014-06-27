Miro Jewelers Offers Most Alluring Designs of Wedding Bands in Denver at Best Prices Possible

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2014 -- Miro Jewelers offers the most alluring designs of wedding bands in Denver at the best prices possible. Wedding bands are a perfect symbol to ensure ones love and commitment toward their partner. This collection comprises an outstanding collection of finely-crafted wedding bands. Whether the choice is classic or fashionable, they offer the best designs with the most diverse patterns.



Check out great collections available on their website like James Kurk Cobalt 7mm Brushed Square, James Kurk Cobalt 7mm 4-Ridge Band, James Kurk Cobalt 7mm Brushed Edge and Polished Center Band, and much more. Apart from this, they also offer a variety of Diamonds, Watches, Engagement rings, and a huge jewelry collection consisting of Earrings, Necklaces & Pendants, Bracelets, Fashion Rings, Elite Jewels, and so much more.



A spokesperson from Miro Jewelers mentions, “We specialize in creating the perfect, one-of-a-kind piece to match your vision. We want your new jewelry to fit your style and sense of design perfectly, and we have the expertise to make it happen. Send us your thoughts, designs, or sketches and we will make you a 3D mock up rendering of your ring for FREE.”



Indeed, it’s true that Miro Jewelers is one of the most trusted names in the market. They have grown their brand from a small boutique to a multi-level jewelry store in the heart of Cherry Creek North; which shows their commitment to their work.



About Miro Jewelers

Miro Jewelers has been offering multiple designer collections along with their own unique creations for over five decades and has become one of the most trusted names in jewelry in the Denver Metro area. They have served generations of families becoming their trusted jeweler for diamonds, fine jewelry, watches, gifts, and custom designed pieces. Personalized service, exceptional design, and cutting edge technology have allowed them to surpass the competition. Their years of experience and service have built a strong level of trust and integrity to last generations to come.



To know more about their offerings, please visit- http://www.mirojewelers.com.

Contact Details-

231 Detroit Street,

Suite B Denver, CO 80206

Phone: 303-393-8880