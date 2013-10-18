Miro Jewelers Presents New Collection of Verragio Engagement Rings

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- Miro Jewelers, one of the most trusted jewelry stores in Denver, is now adding an extra shimmer to relationships with its mesmerizing collection of Verragio engagement rings. The offered assortment includes rings from all the popular collections of Verragio like Parisian, Venetian, Insignia, Paradiso and Couture. These Verragio rings are examples of fine craftsmanship exhibiting unmatched cut and clarity.



Miro Jewelers presents collections from multiple designers so buyers can scrutinize every ring in detail to best select the ones that match their taste, style and budget. The store upholds an uncompromising stand on excellence and guarantees its customers complete satisfaction with its impeccable collection. Every aspect of its different products are rigorously tested, to be sure that they meet internal quality parameters. Explaining the quality stand of the store, a representative mentioned, “We focus on the details because it's not only what you see, it's also what you don't see. You will receive personalized service and you can expect our strict attention to every detail, this is the Miro standard. We personally hand-select each piece of jewelry, diamond and gemstone you see in our showcase. Compare different pieces side by side to see, feel, and appreciate the difference quality makes.”



Miro Jewelers has the expertise in creating unique diamond engagement rings as per the desired specifications mentioned by its clients. Buyers can provide their ideas or sketches and Miro Jewelers will then provide a 3D mock up to confirm if the end design matches the needs of the client.



These one-of-a-kind rings bear testimony to the heightened customer services this jewelry store offers.



About Miro Jewelers

Miro Jewelers has been offering multiple designer collections along with their own unique creations for over five decades and has become one of the most trusted names in jewelry in the Denver Metro area. They have served generations of families becoming their trusted jeweler for diamonds, fine jewelry, watches, gifts, and custom designed pieces. Personalized service, exceptional design, and cutting edge technology have allowed us to surpass the competition. Their years of experience and service have built a strong level of trust and integrity to last generations to come.



For more visit: http://www.mirojewelers.com