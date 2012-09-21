Mirror Pros Extends Their Security Mirrors Range

Jacksonville, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/21/2012 -- The ability to see around corners would be something of a superpower if it were possible for the average person, but thankfully with the use of our innovative human minds, we long ago solved this problem with the application of convex mirrors that offer wide-angle coverage of areas previously hidden by walls or natural obstacles. These mirrors can be ideal for narrow drive-ways that back onto main roads or sharp bends in parking lots that can result in accidents. They can even be used to provide at-a-glance coverage of shop floors and offices for security and staff, providing a simple, affordable solution to surveillance needs. Mirror Pros are at the leading edge of the market in their provision of convex security mirrors.



Mirror Pros have extended their range of mirrors which includes of security mirrors, inspection mirrors, elevator mirrors, utility mirrors and more. The mirrors are made from a variety of materials that vary from affordable acrylic to unbreakable Duramir, and traditional glass. The mirrors also come in a huge variety of sizes, from portable 12” mirrors to panoramic 48” versions. Every iteration of mirror has its own catalogue on the site, with products from different manufacturers all represented with high quality imagery, product descriptions and technical specifications, together with pricing. The site accepts all common forms of payment including government and school purchase orders.



Customer service representatives are also available to call from the number on the website if users wish to receive detailed advice on what purchase will best suit their needs. All products are top quality and American made, and consumers can also see a video introduction to the company and its products on the site, detailing their uses and advantages. Products are all introduced by their uses, and more uncommon or specialist products such as dome mirrors and vehicle inspection mirrors are revealed to be surprisingly versatile.



A spokesperson for the company said, “It’s interesting that people view these products as something of a niche, but we’re very comfortable here because we have excellent products and the most competitive prices on the web. The versatility, durability and usability of mirrors in the modern context is something that is appreciated by the people who are looking for them, and when they find us, they rarely stray to other providers.”



About Mirror Pros

