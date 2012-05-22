Mirrorpros.com Now Offers DuraMir Unbreakable Convex Mirrors for Businesses and Institutions

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2012 -- Business owners have a myriad of issues to manage when running a business, including sales, accounting, employees and marketing to name a few.



Security is another important aspect of running a business, and one website that has been gaining a lot of attention lately for its security services is a site called Mirrorpros.com. This website offers easy to use, affordable security solutions in the form of security mirrors, such as dome mirrors, inspection mirrors, elevator mirrors, convex mirrors, and more.



Mirrorpros.com recently announced the development of a new product, the DuraMir Unbreakable Convex Mirror. This is the top of the line when it comes to convex mirrors, and this mirror will not break or shatter, making it a great option for businesses or institutions where vandalism may occur, such as prisons or warehouses.



This vandalproof convex mirror is less expensive than polycarbonate options, and it’s lightweight, making it easy to install. This mirror, which is made from recycled materials, offers users a clear view, and it can be used inside or outside.



“If you are tired of replacing mirror after mirror due to breakage, vandalism, UV break down, or yellowing then the Duramir durable convex mirror is what you've been searching for” according to a website spokesperson.



Convex mirrors like this one can be used for safety, such as in a warehouse. Employees will be able to use these mirrors to see around corners, which is important when heavy machinery is being used. Store owners can use these mirrors for security because they allow them to have a wider view of the store and the people in it.



The site is simple to navigate with clear categories for all security mirrors from a flat mirror through to elevator mirrors. The site also has useful articles on the uses of various security mirrors, giving useful tips on the issues consumers should be aware of when selecting a security mirror.



Mirrorpros.com are focused on assisting business owners with their safety concerns, and are experts in helping businesses choose the right type of security mirror for their specific needs. For more information about the DuraMir Unbreakable Convex Mirror and the other security mirrors that Mirrorpros.com provides, please visit http://www.mirrorpros.com/



About Mirrorpros.com

Mirrorpros.com is an online seller that provides cost-effective security and safety mirrors that can be used in a number of different applications. This is a Lord Henry Enterprises, Inc. company, which is a veteran owned business that first opened in 1998. This parent company maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. Some of the other websites in the Lord Henry family include 1800DoorBell.com, Security2020.com, and MyAmericanKitchen.com.