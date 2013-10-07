Keep Your Star Athletes Smile Shining Bright with Customizable Athletic Mouthguards for Youth of All Ages

Nashville, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- Pediatric Dentist Misee Harris is proud to introduce her new line of youth inspired athletic mouthguards. Athletic mouthguards are designed to be worn during training, while competing, and during games to protect athletes from grinding their teeth, clenching their jaw, and sustaining dental trauma while playing high performance sports.



What sets Dentist Misee Harris’s athletic mouthguards apart from the crowd is that they are designed with youth athletes in mind. They can even be customized for the team or individual youth athlete. Her unique line of athletic mouthguards not only comes in a wide variety of colors, but the guards can have team logos, the individual athletes number, name, or a variety of other customized graphics added directly to their athletic mouthguards.



“Professional athletes are not the only ones that need to protect their mouth, jaw, and teeth while playing high performance sports. While you many not think of a youth athlete playing a high performance sport at a level in which dental trauma can occur, it is far from the case. Kids may not have the skill and technique that adult athletes possess—but they have the energy, passion, and fearless needed to play full out.” - Misee Harris



As a Pediatric Dentist Misee Harris understands that protective athletic gear is something that youth athletes see as and unnecessary burden—especially when it comes to mouthguards. This is why she created her line of athletic mouthguards with personality and style so that the young competitors wearing them will view them as more of an accessory and less of “something they have to wear.”



While Dr. Harris’s youth athlete mouthguards are customizable and fun, they still serve their preventative purpose. Dr. Misee Harris’s mouthguards provide athletes of all ages with the following protection:



- Reducing the risk of athletic related TMJ caused by clenching and grinding.

- Protecting maxillary teeth while playing contact sports.

- Her mouthguards can be attached to athlete’s helmets, or worn independently.

- They are available for contact and non-contact sports.

- They are available in youth and adult sizing options.



Dentist Misee Harris is a nationally recognized leader in Pediatric Dentistry. She participates in outreach programs worldwide that aid in providing children with vital preventative and urgent dental care. She is the founder of “Project Smile” and dedicates her time to empowering children by building their self-confidence and self-esteem.



If you have a star youth athlete that is in need of a protective mouthguard visit Dr. Harris’s website at www.miseeharris.com to learn more. You can also reach Dr. Misee Harris directly on Twitter and Instagram @miseeharris.



About Dr. Misee Harris

Dr. Misee Harris (http://www.miseeharris.com) is a nationally recognized leader in the realm of pediatric dentistry as well as the advocacy of children with special needs and developmental disabilities. Through outreach programs, her organizations efforts have evinced significant gains the the quality of diagnosis and treatment options available to the families of thousands of children with urgent dental needs.