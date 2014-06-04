Misinterpretation: Prosperity on Earth - Ground-Breaking New Book Exposes "God's Original Design for Wealth"

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- They say that a true world-changing intellectual comes along to change lives just once in a generation. Charles H. Boxsley Jr. is the ‘chosen one’ for this generation, and his goal is to reverse the current financial fiasco and help everyone achieve the wealth they so desperately crave.



However, Boxsley isn’t a thoroughbred financial planner or hereditary millionaire, but a simple man who has been given the divine role of sharing “God’s Original Design for Wealth™”. The entire course is explained in four compelling classes, with ‘Misinterpretation: Prosperity on Earth’ Raise and Rebuild, as the accompanying book.



Book synopsis:



Step-by-step chapters that transforms employees to entrepreneurs! Unveils mysteries hidden in the bible! IF YOU ARE ... A christian and are wondering why you haven't received your financial break-through after paying tithes so long ... Wondering why you are so frustrated on your job ... Tired of struggling financially and want God's view of how and why you should be financially free ... THEN, THIS BOOK IS FOR YOU!



“God has anointed me to interpret secrets hidden in His word concerning poverty, jobs and entrepreneurship. God hears His children when their crying is accumulated and reaches his ears. With the current financial crisis, that time is now,” says Boxsley.



Continuing, “I prayed desperately to the Lord about my own financial problems, and then became acutely aware that the Holy Spirit actually has a design for wealth. I was given this message and told to share it with the world at large. That’s why I’ve constructed the course and written this book; because millions need help.”



The book explores some of the mindsets that lead to financial ruin and the process necessary to undo such. As a radio host, he shares biblical financial revelations each Sunday morning at 10 on Inspiration AM 1110 WTIS-talk radio (archives available online).



Those interested in the author’s four-part teaching series can enjoy their first lesson free and pay just $10 each for the remaining three sessions. The itinerary is as follows:



Session I: WHY NOT A JOB?

Session II: LET THERE BE LIGHT

Session III: MULTIPLE STREAMS

Session IV: THE NEVER-ENDING BUSINESS MODEL



‘Misinterpretation: Prosperity on Earth’ is available now: http://amzn.to/1nXzALG and http://silver3e.com.



Catch Boxsley’s weekly radio show by tuning into Inspiration AM 1110 WTIS every Sunday morning at 10. Also, enroll in his four-part course, by visiting: http://silver3e.com.



About Charles H. Boxsley Jr.

Charles H. Boxsley Jr. has been chosen for this generation because of our current financial fiasco. After seeking the Lord about his own financial troubles, the Holy Spirit began teaching him that there is a design to wealth and that he would be given a message to tell everyone concerning that design.



In 2001, he received an associate’s degree in Business Administration from Indiana Business College in Indianapolis, Indiana. Shortly after graduating, he received a prophetic message that he was to pursue business on a deeper level for the body of Christ.



After being invited by a friend to attend a prosperity revival hosted by Dr. Leroy Thompson and Dr. Creflo Dollar at Word of Life Christian Center in Darrow, Louisiana-in 2003-the concept of this organization resulted. The night before the last night of the revival, he prayed that God would come to him in a dream and tell him the meaning of his life. This company is the manifestation of the contents of that dream. Simply put, God pointed at him, then said, “Give him a message that he may tell everyone.”



Charles is currently Member-Manager of Equanimity Eclipse Enlightenment, LLC formed in 2012.