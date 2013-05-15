Miskawaan Launches Two New Luxury Villas in Koh Samui, Thailand's Most Beautiful Island

Mae Nam, Thailand -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- The Residences are the latest edition to the Miskawaan estate, a leader in collection of Koh Samui Luxury Villas. The two new villas are two adjoining villas, each with seven en-suite double rooms and an additional bunk room that can accommodate a minimum of six children. The villas can be rented together to create a private complex that sleeps 28 adults and about a dozen children. Dividing walls between the villas can easily be removed to create a personal retreat for family and friends.



The Residence Luxury Villa offers accommodation in one of the best kept secret on the island, Maenam beach. Each villa has an impressive swimming pool just a few steps from the golden sands of Samui’s northern shores. Packed full of modern amenities every part of The Residences will still offer traditional Thai architecture and style and all the space needed to completely relax on a tropical island.



Events and special occasion’s such as weddings, birthdays or group incentives are also catered for. These two new villas partnered with the exemplary Miskawaan staff are the keys to hosting successful and unforgettable holidays.



Speaking of staff, each of the new Residence has full time villa manager, 3 villa maids and your own private chef. Popular ocean excursions like boat trips, snorkeling diving and other water sports are easily arranged through a personal concierge service. These and more just simply adds to the grandeur of the experience awaiting Miskawaan clients.



Miskawaan is truly for those who appreciate the finest things in life.



About Miskawaan

Undeniably luxurious, unmistakably Thai, the Miskawaan Resort delivers the holiday experience of a lifetime thanks to a truly idyllic marriage of comfort, facilities and unforgettable surroundings. Each of the eleven beach-front villas enjoys its own individual features and layout, but all of them offer a degree of privacy, comfort and understated style that our discerning guests find irresistible. For more information, please visit: http://www.miskawaan.com