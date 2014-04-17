Miss British Empire 2014 Looking for Married and Divorced Women for Beauty Pageant

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- The organisers behind the successful Miss British Empire beauty pageant have released some exciting news. Not only has Hollywood actress Liz Fuller returned to take the reigns of the beauty pageant that has brought the beauty competitions into the modern world, Married and Divorced woman are now allowed to enter, making it a level playing field for all beautiful women in the UK.



The UK fastest growing UK pageant brand which is now in its fourth year and has gone from strength to strength, with around 30k fans and 5000 girls wanting to enter, is now looking for yummy married and divorced women to take part.



The beauty pageant competition has a foundation of integrity and class, bringing together the most attractive ladies from around the United Kingdom all hoping to win the title of Miss British Empire 2014. Unlike other beauty competitions, Miss British Empire 2014 does not discriminate against single mums, married or divorced women and would like all women, married or divorced to enter and grab the opportunity with both hands.



A spokesman for Miss British Empire said: “By changing the rules and allowing all women to enter, now we can truly find a Miss or Mrs British Empire for 2014.”



Miss British Empire 2014, will give ladies who enter the beauty competition the chance to get noticed and launch a successful career.



It's the first national pageant that doesn't charge regional directors to become part of the business but instead will invest time and help teach the women how to take control of their own business empire. They will be able to protect the girls who enter pageants and want to model in a small town environment yet with big city dreams. Setting up a girls network and encouraging women to become CEOs themselves.



Charlie Bell the first Miss BE has taken on her own mini empire running Manchester, Cheshire and the North West heats. New regional director Emma Ward runs Lancashire, Madiha Iqbal runs the shows in Scotland, across England Sarah King, Ashleigh Harrison, Charlotte Lister, Chanise Thompson & Hannah McGeoghegan, and in Wales current Miss British Empire Katie Hulland, and Miss BE 2012 Victoria G Veale will organise the heats.



“A national pageant like Miss British Empire is a wonderful platform for girls to fast track into show business, under the guidance of a strong team of successful mentors, there really is no better way to get noticed and get ahead” Charlie Bell said.



Women looking to further their career and follow their dreams of becoming a model will want to enter the Miss British Empire contest. Prizes that include an international pageant Miss Tourism Planet in Greece, signing with a London, and Athens model agency and a trip to Los Angeles to meet top casting directors and agents.



The Miss British Empire pageant competition is attracting not only huge media attention but the attention of big companies which include Beau Bronz, Cetuem, Renato, The Pretty Bag company, Mr Pix, Proto-Col, all who have jumped on board as sponsors.



The Grand Final of Miss British Empire will be in London Oct 25th, where ladies from around the nation will find out if they have won the big prize.



For all ladies who would like to take part for a chance to launch their career in the modelling world, please visit here for more information http://britishempirepageants.webs.com/heats



About Miss British Empire

Miss British Empire is a beauty contest that also helps to raise money for charities.



Media Contact

Miss British Empire

UK director licencee@missbritishempire.org

Social media links: https://www.facebook.com/MissBritishEmpire Twitter: https://twitter.com/BEPageants

http://www.missbritishempire.com