Miss California USA Announces 2014 Pageant Winners

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2014 -- The 2014 MISS CALIFORNIA USA® and MISS CALIFORNIA TEEN USA® pageants were held January 4th, 2014 at the Terrance Theater in Long Beach, California. At one of the year’s most exciting live events, a star-studded panel of judges chose Miss Beverly Hills USA, Cassandra Kunze as MISS CALIFORNIA USA2014 and Miss Brea Canyon Teen USA, Bianca Vierra, as MISS CALIFORNIA TEEN USA2014.



Kunze is a 20 year-old student at San Diego State University, working to complete a double major in international security and conflict resolution and television/film media. Kunze won a preliminary Beverly Hills pageant in September to be selected as the official Miss Beverly Hills USA representative. Kunze will move on to compete at the MISS USA® pageant as the California state representative.



Miss Brea Canyon Teen USA, Bianca Vierra, attends UCLA and is majoring in political science. Vierra will move on to compete at the MISS TEEN USA® pageant.



Miss Eastern Sierra USA, Kristina Blum, the first blind Miss California USA participant won the Miss Congeniality award selected by her fellow contestants.



Former Miss USA and current Oxygen Network’s on-air personality, Susie Castillo hosted the pageant where nearly 200 contestants from across the state of California participated in. During the two-hour event, the contestants competed in three categories: swimsuit, evening gown and interview.



Final Results:

First Runner Up: Miss Malibu USA, Natasha Martinez, will assume the duties of MISS CALIFORNIA USA® 2014 if the titleholder is named MISS USA® 2014 or for some reason cannot fulfill her responsibilities.



Second Runner Up: Miss North Orange County, Amanda Delgado



Third Runner Up: Miss Pacific Beach, Alexis Swantrom



Fourth Runner Up: Miss Carlsbad, Lauren York



To schedule an interview or appearance with Cassandra Kunze MISS CALIFORNIA USA® 2014 or Bianca Vierra, MISS CALIFORNIA TEEN USA® 2014, please contact Jennifer Mitzkus at (323) 962-0204 or Jennifer@alinemedia.com



About MISS CALIFORNIA USA® and MISS CALIFORNIA TEEN USA®

There really is no better opportunity for today’s ambitious young women. The MISS CALIFORNIA USA® and MISS CALIFORNIA TEEN USA® Pageants bring beautiful young women from throughout the state to compete for this title and the chance to be crowned MISS USA® and MISS TEEN USA®. Miss Beverly Hills USA, Cassandra Kunze is the new MISS CALIFORNIA USA® 2014 and Miss Brea Canyon Teen USA, Bianca Vierra, was crowned MISS CALIFORNIA TEEN USA® 2014.



The MISS UNIVERSE®, MISS USA® and MISS TEEN USA® Pageants are a Donald J. Trump and NBC Universal joint venture. More information at http://www.MissCaliforniaUSA.com.