Miss Fish Bridal Online Announces 30% Discount on Branded Wedding Gowns

Hung Hom, Hong Kong -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2014 -- On purchasing at Miss Fish Bridal Online, the company offers up to 30% discount on wedding gowns and also offers 70% additional cost savings on shipping. Miss Fish Bridal Online is now one among the most trusted names in the bridal wear stores online, and is known for their personalized service and quick delivery. It has also been in the news recently for offering wide range of world class designer wedding gown.



Bridal wear is not a frequent shopping for the customers, so most of the buyers are unaware of the brands. Maggie Sottero wedding dress; however, had stolen the thunder among the competitors in the recent years with their luxurious and customized wedding gowns. The uniqueness of the brand is that they walked into the fashion mainstream by creating trends in terms of perfectly blending tradition with modernity and putting forth unique styles for the age. The Line Lace Halter Neck Chapel Train Lace Tulle Wedding Dresses Maggie Sottero Camden is one among the most moving designer wedding dress from Maggie Sottero. Buyers also get more choices in Mermaid Ruffle Sweetheart Chapel Train Organza Wedding Dresses, which are offered at discounted prices through the online portal.



Miss Fish Bridal Online also offers the amazing new range of Mori Lee wedding dress at the online store. They are available at fair discounts than the brand stores, and online purchase makes it very easy for the buyers also to choose from a huge collection. Mori Lee is a globally renowned designer and the wedding dresses under this brand are having a huge demand. Mori Lee designs a standard wedding wear in the European countries as well as the Ball Gown Beadwork Sweetheart Chapel Train Organza Wedding Dresses Madeline Gardner has also got global fame.



Apart from these, Miss Fish Bridal Online also arranged for a huge collection of Dessy dress models at the shopping cart where the buyers get a special 20% to 30% discount on all the designer models. Dessy is one among the most popular bridal wear group, which has to get a fair acceptance globally and holds a high internet ranking in terms of the brand value. The special "Alfred Sung" collection of Dessy offers a range of maternity bridesmaid gowns too. For those who are searching for a budget-friendly designer gown collection to choose from, Dessy dress can prove out to be their most favorable selection.



Shopping at Miss Fish Bridal Online can surely prove out to be a happy and satisfying experience as the company offers several customized search options at the portal. Buyers can find every specification and design features of each of the models in detail and there are options to custom order by specifying the color, size, and sewing time. The size chart, online measurement, color chart is also made available to make things easier for the buyers. Customers can also get benefited out of the return policy and quality guarantee put forth by the company.



About Miss Fish Bridal Online

Miss Fish Bridal Online, the leading online wedding dress store, has recently announced launching of their brand new collection of bridal wear of the major brands like Maggie Sottero wedding dress and Mori Lee Wedding Dress.



For Media Contact:

Miss Fish Bridal Online

Phone: 0086-134-5626-8884

Fax: 0086-573-8371-5189

E-mail: services@missfishbridalonline.com

URL: http://www.missfishbridalonline.com/