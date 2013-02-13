'MISS ME' the New Single Released February 12, 2013 by Raquel Rodriguez

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2013 -- Raquel Rodriguez’ new single ’MISS ME’, rides a powerful wave of rhythm and energy with an infectious beat. Raquel’s band, The Big Guys, pounds out this Pop R&B tune with their usual technical perfection and blaring talent. They are the perfect complement to Raquel’s beautiful and versatile voice.



Raquel Rodriguez is a product of Southern California. Mexican-American and all rock and soul, she grew up on a diet of influences ranging from Etta James, Ray Charles and the Motown Sound to Amy Winehouse and Adele. She has been referred as the Mexican girl that looks like a southern belle and sings like she’s from Sugar Hill, Harlem.



Winner of the 2012 College Battle of the Bands, Raquel Rodriguez and The Big Guys have scorched many of Southern California’s hottest venues including The Mint, The Roxy, The House of Blues and Witzend, among many others.



‘MISS ME’ is the first release from a full-length album to be released in late spring. Upcoming dates for Raquel Rodriguez and The Big Guys include:

February 14: Bradley University, Peoria, Ill.

February 15: Holiday’s Pub and Grill, Neenah, WI

February 16: Alchemy, Madison, WI

February 22: The Mint, Los Angeles, CA



More information:

msa@semgt.com

www.rqlrod.com



Scorpio Entertainment Management

February 2013