Miss New Jersey 2013, Cara McCollum, Is New Jersey's Newest Saltwater Angler

Jersey Shore, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- Cara McCollum, the 21 year old blonde beauty queen, and contestant in the recent Miss America pageant in Atlantic City, signed up for the NJ-DEP Saltwater Recreational Registry Program and the Jersey Shore Beach N Boat Fishing Tournament to enjoy her first saltwater fishing experience. Cara joined Captain Mike and Angler Mike, directors of the Beach N Boat, for a day of Striper fishing aboard the "IOU" out of Beach Haven. See, Miss NJ Beachnboat.com Fishing Video. While the fishing was not as good as hoped, the Mikes were happy to have the hottest catch of the season on board.



Cara, Princeton University class of 2015, is majoring in English. She is taking a break from school to fulfill her Miss NJ interests. Originally from Forrest City, Arkansas, the down-to-earth young lady now calls New Jersey home. Her platform is "Giving the Gift of Reading," promoting youth literacy and her talent is playing the piano. As an ideal role model, she sees fishing and the Beach N Boat Tournament as ways to involve our youth in outdoor recreation. To learn more about New Jersey’s reigning lady, check out Miss New Jersey Cara McCollum.



Now is the time to get out there and pick up on some of the greatest fishing of the year. The gator sized Blues are on fire with seven over 20 pounds added to the BeachnBoat Leader board over the last 3 weeks. The Striped Bass are on the move and big fish are being caught everyday. The Beach N Boat is looking for that over-50 monster that’s going to take the lead. Black Sea Bass season is open once again and even the kids have a great shot at posting a fish over five-and-a-half pounds to move into first place.



The Jersey Shore Beach N Boat Fishing Tournament is proud to support the Fisheries Conservation Trust (FCT), a non-profit, 501(c) (3) organization involved with critical fisheries-related science and research within the state of New Jersey. The funds provided to the FCT are specifically earmarked to go directly to a project and not get lost in the administration.



There are still over a three weeks of fishing left before the end, November 30th, and prizes in all categories (except Fluke, season closed) are easily obtainable. Captain Young says, “we know that now, during the Fall season, is when the serious fishermen are out there and the leader board will be on-fire. Anglers can still sign up at https://beachnboat.com/sign-up-now to get in it to win it.



Contact

Michael Young, Tournament Director

myoung@beachnboat.com , (609)423-4002, www.BeachNBoat.com



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