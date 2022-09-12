Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ:MF) Shareholder Notice: Deadline in Lawsuit on September 12, 2022

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2022 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on September 12, 2022 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF).



Investors who purchased shares of Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: September 12, 2022. NASDAQ: MF stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF) common shares , that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that the Registration Statement featured false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Missfresh Limited provided false financial figures in its Registration Statement, that Missfresh Limited would need to amend its financial figures, that Missfresh Limited, among other things, had lesser net revenues for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and that as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times and negligently prepared. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.



Those who purchased shares of Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



