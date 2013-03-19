Missileenergydrink.com Reveals New Ways to Increase Sales Through Innovation and Creativity

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2013 -- In-Store Point of Sale, or as the food industry calls it, POS, are all marketing efforts at the store level to get the shopper to stop, look at a brand and hopefully buy it. This is where new businesses are struggling. For their brand to be noticed and stand out in such competitive market, innovation is key.



There are obviously tons of ways that you can try to be original and gain legitimate customers but the focus of this article is on how you can achieve this through the use of packaging. Packaging is a very important marketing strategy to glamorize your product in order to attract the consumer’s attention. Sometimes packaging is so important that it costs more than the product itself. And most of the times it is more important than flavor.



A great example of packaging innovation comes from the American product Missile Energy Drink. Launched about four years ago in the USA and Brazil, after finishing 2012 with more than 200 million of cans sold, the brand is currently entering the European market. The Missile-shaped packaging features a printed can and distinctive “nose cone” overcap made of polypropylene to creatively integrate packaging with branding.



Creative ideas normally bring benefits to the brand that result in more customers and sales. For instance in Missile’s case, the American company has conducted field research in its ten markets and some very interesting data have been found. Impulse buying is the highest when compared with competition.



For example, 85% of customers choose Missile when they want an energy drink but they have not decided on which brand in advance; and 50% of customers buy it when they are looking for any drink. Regarding brand building, rate for subjects remembering Missile after seeing it is of 97%, of which 70% repeat purchase and are likely to recommend it to a friend or acquaintance.



All these benefits come from innovation and creativity which is the only way to succeed in current competitive markets. As Einstein once said: "Any intelligent fool can make things bigger, more complex, and more violent. It takes a touch of genius - and a lot of courage - to move in the opposite direction."



