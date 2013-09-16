Missing Mom, but Moving on One Day at a Time

Troutdale, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- Publishing Unleashed is proud to announce the release of Laughter Tears and Braids by North Carolina native, Bruce Ham on September 11,2013. The story is Bruce’s own as he relives his wife’s battle with colon cancer and shares how his children helped him to define a new normal and learn to laugh again.



After his late wife Lisa died of cancer, Bruce found himself struggling to pick up the pieces of their life, while learning how to handle the new responsibilities of being a single father to his three daughters. After finding his daughters watching the classic television comedy Full House, he realized how closely his life resembled the sitcom. A year after losing Lisa, he began blogging about the similarities of his family and the TV Full House family. He named the blog The Real Full House.



In the time since his wife’s passing, Bruce and his family has had tremendous help from local support groups, and they have appeared on The Today Show Bruce’s new book is written for his daughters so that in the future they will better be able to remember their mother, and cope with why the tragedy happened to them.



Donald L. Rosenstein, Director of the Comprehensive Cancer Support Program, UNC-Chapel Hill, says of the book, “In this touching, insightful, and often disarmingly funny memoir, Ham bravely invites us into his family, his wife's tragic encounter with cancer, and his crisis in faith. What emerges is a beautifully written love story that reveals on every page his devotion to his wife and daughters as well as his own remarkable growth through adversity. You will be moved, entertained, and inspired.”



The book will be available for purchase on Wednesday, September 11,2013 on Amazon.



For more information about Bruce Ham, Laughter Tears and Braids, or promotional speaking opportunities, contact Tanya Stockton at Tanya@PublishingUnleashed.com.



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