Missouri Dentist, Dr Kevin Postol, Raises the Bar for Dental Sleep Medicine Practices

Ballwin, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/14/2012 -- St. Louis dentist, Kevin Postol has taken Dental Sleep Medicine to the next level. Dr. Postol not only provides a wide range of services to his clients but also has provided a series of lectures to other Dental Sleep Medicine specialists all over the country to increase education on the treatment of Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA).



A St. Louis Native, Dr. Postol graduated with a degree Doctor of Dental Surgery from University of Missouri, Kansas City. Dr. Postol continued his education and is considered an expert in his field. Dr. Postol has been in practice for over twenty years and has been awarded Diplomate status by the American Association of Dental Sleep Medicine (AADSM). Dr. Postol specializes in treating patients suffering from OSA that are intolerant to Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) devices and turns to Oral Appliance Therapy (OAT) as a first line treatment.



As one of only two Diplomates in the state of Missouri, Dr. Postol frequently educates other dentists on this topic on a local level. Dr. Postol spoke at a conference held by Bender, Weltman, Thomas, Perry and Company on the topic of Dental Sleep Medicine, the use of OAT, compliance guidelines, the differences between the dental and medical models, and how to effectively incorporate the treatment of OSA into an existing dental practice. Over 50 dental professionals from Illinois, Kansas, and Missouri heard this lecture.



With his great successes noted, Dr. Postol was asked to speak at a national conference in Las Vegas by the AADSM. Dr. Postol lectured as part of the Introduction to Dental Sleep Medicine course. During this conference Dr. Postol spoke with hundreds of dentists from around the country. His lecture included several case presentations from his private practice as well as various methods of impression taking and how to efficiently keep practice records.



About Dr Postol

Dr. Postol’s authority on the topics of Dental Sleep Medicine allow him to offer the highest quality service to his patients and to impart knowledge to his fellow dental colleagues. Dr. Postol and his staff are committed to treating Obstructive Sleep Apnea in St. Louis and providing information to those in need. If you or someone you know may be suffering from OSA or are a dental professional seeking consultation, contact Dr. Postol today by visiting http://bestballwindentist.com/.