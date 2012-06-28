Missouri Mortgage Company Homestead Financial Mortgage Expands Services to the Indianapolis Area

Kansas City, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2012 -- With home loan interest rates lower than they have been in decades, there has never been a better time to purchase a home or refinance a current mortgage. However, in order to qualify for the best rate possible, it is imperative to understand the things that determine a prospective or current homeowner’s rate, including credit score, debt-to-income ratio, available collateral and more.



For more than a decade, people have been turning to St. Louis owned and operated Missouri mortgage company Homestead Financial Mortgage for help obtaining home loans, home equity loans and refinancing. Providing mortgage services to homebuyers and homeowners throughout Missouri, Kansas and Illinois, the company recently expanded their services to include the Indianapolis area. Known by St. Louis and Kansas City residents as Granny 8 Mortgage due to their friendly but frank “mortgage advisor” named “Granny,” the Kansas mortgage company continues to impress clients with their top-notch customer service and high level of experience in the industry.



Whether a person is interested in qualifying for a mortgage in Missouri, refinancing their current mortgage or taking out a home equity loan, Homestead Financial Mortgage can help them understand how to get the best interest rate possible.



Their team of professional loan specialists can even assist homeowners and buyers with debt consolidation, enabling them to achieve lower interest rates.



Past customers have raved about the superior services they have received from the Missouri mortgage company.



According to past customers Michelle and Matt R. from Creve Coeur, MO, “Homestead Financial helped my husband and I to secure a loan on our first house. Their knowledgeable staff helped us to navigate the entire loan process from the beginning to the closing date, and made it all easy for us to do. We got a really good rate and were treated like valued customers – and not just another anonymous set of names and numbers.”



Homestead Financial Mortgage also provides a wide range of insightful articles to help people make informed decisions, from how to choose the best-suited type of loan to how to improve a credit score.



Customers can apply for a loan by calling 1-800-Granny-8 or by completing the company’s simple online application by visiting, http://www.Granny8.com



About Homestead Financial Mortgage

