Missouri Properties Integrated Onto Dynamic Real Estate Search Page with Custom IDX Solution

Eugene, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2013 -- IDX, Inc. is pleased to announce Terry Stewart of Popular Bluff Realty Inc. as the latest addition to the growing network of real estate professionals choosing to update their websites with an IDX solution. The comprehensive database of Three Rivers MO MLS (TRBR) is seamlessly displayed on the website Stewart hosts, giving home seekers a complete online property search. With the unique IDX solution he presents online, Stewart has forever changed the way potential Popular Bluff, Missouri buyers search for properties online.



In addition to the remarkable search options Stewart receives with his IDX subscription, he also has access to myAgent by IDX, which gives real estate agents the ability to extend their online MLS search tools to the mobile web. This iPhone/iPad App is designed to give him an advantage in the field, and he can use it when touring neighborhoods with a client, or encourage his clients to download the app and after entering his Agent ID code, Stewart’s contact information shows up over the top of every search. This remarkable new app even displays all of his featured properties so they can be identified right away, giving his clients the advantage of working with an agent right on their mobile device.



The easy-to-use features IDX has enabled on his website extend beyond the benefits to home seekers, as IDX Broker also gives Stewart tools to help him manage his website more effectively and efficiently. He can edit CSS and global wrappers to create a customized look and functionality for each page of his website, in addition to being able to connect with clients and potential clients through a lead generation system, which helps to grow his business. All of these amazing technologies are available to Stewart whenever he needs them, making managing a real estate website a breeze, thanks to his IDX solution.



About Terry Stewart

Terry Stewart is a real estate broker with Poplar Bluff Realty Inc. of Poplar Bluff, Missouri.



About IDX, Inc.

Based in Eugene, Oregon, IDX Inc. is nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX, Inc. actively manages more than $1 trillion worth of active listings data from more than 500 individual Multiple Listings Services (MLS). IDX, Inc. provides integrated IDX software, customizable listing search utilities and lead management tools for real estate based websites (IDX Broker). In addition to the primary web-based software, IDX also provides an integrated WordPress widget for use in WordPress based blogs and websites (IDX Broker Wordpress Plugin) as well as a dedicated mobile application available for the iPhone and iPad (myAgent IDX). The entire suite of real estate software available from IDX is easy to manage and maintain and helps real estate professionals display real estate data from their multiple listing service (MLS) regardless of their technical ability. For more information on all the services provided by IDX, Inc., please visit http://www.idxbroker.com.