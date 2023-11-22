Mist Eliminators Market Demand, Size, Share and Rapid Growth, Opportunities by 2025

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2023 -- The report "Mist Eliminator Market by Type (Wire-mesh, Vane, Fiber-Bed), End-Use Industry (Oil & Gas, Chemical, Desalination, Power Generation, Pharmaceutical & Medical, Paper & Pulp, Textile, Food & Beverage), Material, Application, & Region - Global Forecast to 2025", The global mist eliminators market size is projected to grow from USD 953 million in 2020 to USD 1,159 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.0% between 2020 and 2025. Increasing dependency on fossil fuels, a strong emphasis on process optimization, minimization of emissions, focus on improving process throughput, and growing industrialization is expected to drive the mist eliminators market during the next five years. Technological advancements in the field to control toxic emissions from plants are compelling market players to come up with efficient designs.



Wire-mesh segment estimated to lead the mist eliminators market in 2019

By type, the wire-mesh segment accounted for the largest share in the overall mist eliminators market. This growth can be attributed to the low cost of wire-mesh and its efficient removal of entrained liquid droplets from vapor or gas streams. Compared to the other types, wire-mesh mist eliminators offer cost advantage, high strength, low-pressure drop, and a moderate level of efficiency owing to which they are widely used in the oil & gas, chemical, and other industries.



The Oil & gas industry is estimated to be the leading consumer of mist eliminators

The oil & gas segment led the overall mist eliminators market in 2019, both in terms of value and volume. In the oil & gas industry, With the use of mist eliminators, the throughput rates can be improved, and a better yield of gas-oil products can be achieved. This, in turn, also allows the pure cut of the crude. Also, it is used in the vacuum tower, upstream and downstream processing line, flue gas desulfurization, and gas processing facilities.



APAC projected to account for the largest share of the mist eliminators market during the forecast period

APAC is projected to have the largest share in the global mist eliminators market, in terms of both value and volume, from 2020 to 2025. The APAC mist eliminators market is driven by the rising demand from the oil & gas, and chemical industry to improve the yield of the liquid fraction and to minimize the emission. APAC mist eliminators market has been witnessing consistent growth due to the increasing concern for environmental pollution, growing prevalence of airborne diseases, growth of the manufacturing sector, and enforcement of environmental laws and regulations.



The rise in the demand for mist eliminators from the oil & gas, power generation, chemical, and desalination industries is expected to drive the mist eliminators market. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the economic growth of several countries has been declining owing to the suspension of the manufacturing facilities, declining demand for the oil & gas and industrial product, and disruption of the supply chain. The demand for mist eliminators is therefore expected to decrease in several end-use industries in 2020.



Sulzer Ltd. (Switzerland), CECO Environmental Corp.(US), Munters Group AB (Sweden), Koch-Glitsch LP (US), DuPont de Nemours, Inc.(US), Kimre Inc. (US), Hilliard Corporation (US), Monroe Environmental Corporation (US), and Begg Cousland Envirotec Limited (Scotland) are the key players operating in the mist eliminators market. Expansions, acquisitions, joint ventures, and new product developments are some of the major strategies adopted by these key players to enhance their positions in the mist eliminators market.



