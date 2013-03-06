Mistaken Identity: Dark Romance Novel by Joy Mastroianni Proves Intoxicated Love Follows No Rules

Springfield, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2013 -- While many romance suspense novels follow a rigid and sometimes laborious format, Joy Mastroianni’s latest release is bucking the trend with huge success.



Fusing a dark and surprising narrative with a cast of bold and personable characters, ‘Mistaken identity’ stands out in the romance genre as something totally unique.



Synopsis:



When a sexy, ruggedly handsome outlaw kidnaps Sarah Bradford, he drags her to the Western plains on a quest for family preservation.



Set in the late 1800s, Mistaken Identity is an Old West novel that launches into a whirling, gripping adventure full of violence, lust, Indians, renegades, revenge, betrayal, redemption, as well as the treasures and dangers of family ties. Ultimately, Mistaken Identity is a truly unconventional love story that reaches its conclusion due to lies, revenge and a union of souls.



As the author explains, her novel is an a-typical romance that keeps readers gripped to each and every page.



“It is a journey. You wonder what is going to happen next and it is not the typical romance novel, where the hero sweeps the damsel in distress off her feet and then ride off into the sunset. Sometimes there are not endings that happen that way,” says Mastroianni.



She continues, “I want to reader to be surprised and not expect what happens next. At every turn of the page, I have created a new character or explained situations that had or will happen; the reader never will know until the end what the main character is all about.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“This book keeps you wanting to go on to the next chapter to see what new information you find out about the hero. There are many twists and turns that keep you interested at all times,” says A. Matson, who reviewed the book on Amazon.



Another reader, Joanna, was equally as impressed. She said, “Great story with so many surprising twists and turns that I couldn't wait to find out what happens next. It's a wonderful action, adventure, love story that crosses America. Loved and hated the various characters. Unexpected ending.”



With so much success on her hands, Mastroianni has recently announced that a sequel is in the works.



Titled ‘Chase the Wind’, there’s a lot more to come from the romance genre’s most promising new author.



With the first book’s popularity increasing, interested readers are urged to purchase their copy as soon as possible.



‘Mistaken Identity’ is available now. For more information, visit the author’s official website: jmastroianni24@gmail.com



About the Author: Joy Mastroianni

I was born in Springfield, Mass. I have two amazing sons, a dog and two cats. I have always loved to write. It is my relaxation to sit and create stories. I want to take the reader on a roller coaster ride, an adventure. Mistaken Identity was born from a picture of a very handsome man and I had a story to tell about him.