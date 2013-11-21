Mister Service Announces Sub-Zero Refrigeration Repair Services This Winter

Fairless Hills, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2013 -- Mister Service, a leading heating and cooling repair company, is pleased to announce they are now offering sub-zero refrigeration repair services this winter. When visiting the company website, customers can find a $25.00 off coupon code for any parts and labor repair. This winter, customers can turn to a sub-zero refrigeration repair company that can have their refrigerator working in no time. The company serves such Sub-Zero models as 211RFD, 235, 245RFD, 249 and more.



There are many reasons why choosing Sub-Zero refrigeration is the right choice. Built to last, Sub-Zero refrigerator offers a quality that is untested by other refrigerators on the market today. To ensure the highest quality, each Sub-Zero refrigerator is tested in an official Sub-Zero factory for a minimum of four hours.



With Sub-Zero refrigeration, restaurant owners, or those needing it within a commercial environment will cut down on the costs of food going bad. Because Sub-Zero refrigeration offers higher-quality lighting and larger drawers, there is less of a chance for food to be forgotten about. With regular refrigerators, it is easy to misplace food due to poor lighting, but with the more efficient Sub-Zero refrigerators, each piece of food can be accounted for.



Vegetables, fruits and meats will remain cooler in the crisper drawer. This is because the crisper drawer is two degrees cooler, which makes for a perfect cooling environment for these types of food. Along with fresher food, refrigerator owners will also enjoy the air purification system. Bacteria, mold, viruses and other toxins will be greatly reduced because the air purification system cleans the air inside every twenty minutes.



Sub-Zero refrigerator owners can sleep well at night, knowing that their refrigerator is doing its part in keeping the environment healthy. Sub-Zero refrigerators, no matter which model is used, are energy efficient and green. Those in need of repairs can contact Mister Service today. The company will make sure customers enjoy the many benefits of the refrigeration system for many years to come.



About Mister Service

Locally-owned and operated, Mister Service has been serving Bucks County, Montgomery County, Philadelphia and parts of New Jersey for over 20 years. Part of the reason for their long-standing success has been due the company’s friendly and professional technicians. In order for the technicians to provide customers with hassle-free repairs, they devote time to training and learning new technologies and products. The company provides heating, air conditioning and major appliance repairs and related services.



For more information, please visit http://misterservicepa.com.