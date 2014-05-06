Mister Service Continuing Online Coupon Special Throughout Spring 2014

Fairless Hills, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- Mister Service is pleased to announce they are continuing their online coupon special throughout spring 2014. Business owners in need of commercial refrigerator repair or appliance repair in Bucks County can take advantage of the company special offer, which is $25.00 off any parts and labor repair. Individuals who visit the company’s website can feel free to print the online coupon, or mention the coupon to the technicians who shows up to the site of repair. The company is able to repair all major appliances. To schedule an appointment, Pennsylvania residents can call 215-310-0086 and New Jersey residents can call 609-435-3437.



The legally-owned and operated company, which is located in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, has been offering appliance and commercial refrigerator repair in Phila and New Jersey for over 20 years. As a leader in commercial refrigerator repair, Mister Service employs highly-skilled technicians who are trained in repairing refrigerators, washers, dryers, range ovens and more for businesses throughout their service areas. Many businesses have had to pay double on the repairs because the first company they called didn’t do the job right. Mister Service guarantees that all repairs are done correctly, the first time, which saves on time, energy and effort.



If a business owner previously had another company claim their appliance or refrigerator was not able to be repaired, or restored, he or she can feel free to contact Mister Service for a second opinion. The company serves such leading manufacturers as Sears, Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Roper, Maytag, York, Frigidaire, Admiral, LG, Goodman, Carrier, Ruud and more.



Along with the online coupon, which saves customers $25.00, Mister Service offers discounts for military, fire and police personnel, along with seniors and AAA members. The company accepts Visa, MasterCard, AMEX and Discover, making financing easy.



About Mister Service

Locally-owned and operated, Mister Service has been serving Bucks County, Montgomery County, Philadelphia and parts of New Jersey for over 20 years. Part of the reason for their long-standing success has been due the company’s friendly and professional technicians. In order for the technicians to provide customers with hassle-free repairs, they devote time to training and learning new technologies and products. The company provides heating, air conditioning and major appliance repairs and related services.



For more information, please visit http://misterservicepa.com.