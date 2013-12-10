Mister Service Now Offering Routine Maintenance Tips for Household Appliances

Fairless Hills, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2013 -- To ensure household appliances, such as washers, dryers, refrigerators, and dishwashers maintain a high level of performance without malfunctioning, it is imperative to provide routine maintenance. Mister Service, a major appliance and refrigeration specialist in Bucks County, is now offering tips for the best ways to maintain appliances for longevity and optimal performance.



When individuals dry their clothes, it is important to clean the lint screen after every load. If the lint builds up, it may take two, or even three cycles for the clothes to fully dry. When opening the dryer lid with excess lint, individuals will notice the machine is extremely hot and smell a burning sensation in the washer room, which can cause the dryer to malfunction. Mister Service professionals also say it is imperative to thoroughly clean the vent on the outside of the system at least once per year. This will ensure the system performs properly for the long haul.



A simple way to protect the washing machine entails removing all items—coins, pens, chapstick—from pockets so the water pump isn’t damaged and the clothes aren’t ruined. Maintaining the water pump preserves the unit and allows it to function continuously. To make sure food and drinks stay at an optimal temperature in the refrigerator, individuals must clean their condenser every six months. The condenser makes up the cooling system and transfers heat away from the appliance. Maintaining the condensing coils and cleaning them of debris will increase its durability.



Additionally, the experts and trained professionals from Mister Service will service and repair any parts and labor of washers, dryers, and refrigerators for their clients. Whether a commercial industry or a residential homeowner, the professionals will provide upfront pricing for all projects. They travel with a stocked truck that includes all factory parts needed for a repair job so they can provide prompt and efficient service. To hear more about the repairs of Mister Service, or to consult an expert on the ways to maintain a specific appliance, please call 215-310-0086 today.



About Mister Service

Locally-owned and operated, Mister Service has been serving Bucks County, Montgomery County, Philadelphia and parts of New Jersey for over 20 years. Part of the reason for their long-standing success has been due the company’s friendly and professional technicians. In order for the technicians to provide customers with hassle-free repairs, they devote time to training and learning new technologies and products. The company provides heating, air conditioning and major appliance repairs and related services.



For more information, please visit http://misterservicepa.com.