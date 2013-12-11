San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2013 -- Orignially commissioned by North Coast Repertory Theatre in 2010 and performed in 2010 and 2011 this marks the third year of the San Diego Holiday Classic: Mistletoe, Music & Mayhem!



Five performers set their skills to the test in this fast-paced interactive musical comedy that looks at the funny side of the holidays!



Produced by Enterprise Theatre and presented at The Ocean Beach Playhouse, the show runs 85 minutes without an intermission.



About Enterprise Theatre

Enterprise Theatre was formed in 2013 by a collective group of theatrical artists who wanted to make a positive statement in the San Diego Theatre Scene. The company explores the area of new and re-imagined classical works giving those voices to the playwrights and creative directors.



Mission Statement - Enterprise Theatre strives to view the human condition through new and re-imagined classic works. We are committed to promoting a positive, dynamic, and thought provoking experience for our audiences.



www.EnterpriseTheatre.com



Performance Dates



Dec 5 – 8pm

Dec 6 – 8pm

Dec 8 – 2pm

Dec 13 – 8pm

Dec 14 – 8pm

Dec 15 – 2pm



Cast

Laura Bohlin, Sean Boyd, BJ Lawrence, Bianca Sanchez, & Edred Utomi

Matt Thompson, Artistic Director of Enteprise Theatre- biography.

Matt is a professional actor, director, playwright and teacher, working constantly in all these fields of theatre. As a playwright, several of his shows have premiered at the North Coast Repertory Theatre including Who’s on Alpha?, My Big Fat Greek Divorce, The Little Mermaid, Who’s Afraid of Me, Myself, Ted Williams: A Tip of the Cap, Who’s Afraid of Me, Myself and Edward Albee, and David and Goliath. He is currently the director of the Theatre School at North Coast Rep.



As an actor he has appeared in many shows including Over the Tavern, Leading Ladies, Dracula, Don’t Dress for Dinner and A Thousand Clowns at the North Coast Rep as well as appearing with Lamb’s Players, The Theatre in Old Town, The Falcon Theatre, The Road Theatre, Sierra Repertory Theatre and The Kingsmen Shakespeare Festival.



Matt has directed at North Coast Rep, The Road Theatre, People’s Theatre of Tennessee, Compass Theatre, as well as a many other theatres.



Purchasing Tickets

Tickets can be purchased through The Ocean Beach Playhouse website or Goldstar



Ocean Beach Playhosue website

http://oceanbeachplayhouse.com



Goldstar

https://www.goldstar.com/events/san-diego-ca/mistletoe-music-and-mayhem