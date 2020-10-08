Misty Blanco Announces a Masquerade Ball Under the Blue Moon

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2020 -- Misty Blanco is all set to host A Masquerade Ball Under The Blue Moon on 31st October in Richmond VA, making it the party that all eyes in the entertainment industry will be trained on.



This year's Halloween Night is already special because of the Blue Moon, which was last seen in 1944 and will make its next appearance in 2039. Misty will add more stardust to the glittering night with the highly anticipated event that will be held at the historical Hippodrome Theatre.



Misty Blanco, a highly accomplished musician and artist in her own right has now moved on to promoting young talents in the R & B world, who are taking the industry by storm. Her The Misty TV Firm Corporation has become a force to reckon with in the entertainment business.



The star maker and her company have been holding secret auditions for the masquerade ball, which will be the perfect platform for their talents. R&B singers Breon Dorell, Mackenize Diamond, & Clef Major along with rap stars Yng Juvy, Y.A. King, & Tycoon Tha Misfit are just some of the names that have caught her eye.



Misty will not only be offering them a huge publicity platform but they will also perform in front of distribution company Empire, the name behind hit artists like Rick Ross and his company MMG, Remy Ma & Fat Joe. The second round of auditions will be held at October 10th-11th, 2020 at 9840 Midlothian Turnpike Richmond VA 23235. It is as anticipated as the ball itself.



About Misty Blanco

The renowned musician and artist, has gained reputation for spotting talents and promoting them to success, which is also earning her the sobriquet as The Oprah Winfrey of Hip Hop Game.



