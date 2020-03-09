Misty Blanco Discusses Business with Carl Thomas at CIAA

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/09/2020 -- Misty Blanco was spotted hanging out in the VIP section of a bar at CIAA with her former label mate Carl Thomas. The two were heard discussing business plans for the future, which include setting up of a meeting with her former mentor, CEO of BadBoy Entertainment Sean "P Diddy" Combs.



Since assuming the role of the CEO of The Misty TV Firm, the erstwhile musician has been focused on promoting the massive talent in her stable. Umar, Kutty Chris Banga, Big Nuni, Shaunie Walker, Leonardo Cavalli, and Karma are just some of the names, she is working with. At the event she left no stone unturned to talk about their talent and star quality with music executives.



But the highlight of the evening was her meeting with Carl Thomas. After entering the venue with Mike Epps entourage, Misty Blanco was seen chatting to her former label mate. She informed him about her show "Music Saved My Life", and how it will be Hip Hop's first late night talk show on the scene. If the meeting with P-Diddy materializes, there could be a possibility of the show being pitched to Revolt.



Overall, Misty Blanco made the most of the opportunity to mingle with the who's who at the gathering. Many were impressed with the new sound of music and entertainment that's being created by The Misty TV Firm. Visionaries grab opportunities that come their way with both hands. She certainly proved that at CIAA.



About Misty Blanco

The talented musician has now taken on the mantle as the CEO of The Misty TV Firm, while spotting talent and grooming them to heights of stardom.



