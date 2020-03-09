Misty Blanco Releases 'Ray Banz' by Karma for Radio

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/09/2020 -- Misty Blanco has released the song 'Ray Banz' by soul singer Karma for radio, to begin a strong campaign that could lead to Billboard success.



After making her move into talent management as an entertainment industry mogul, Misty Blanco has been doing everything possible to ensure that her artists get their best shot to universal fame. It's reflected in the launch of this major campaign that promises to bring much success to this young soul singer.



Often compared to Beyonce and Rihanna for her looks, her voice reminds listeners of Jhene Aiko. But there is something distinctly unique and appealing about the singer, and the star quality is palpable in the song. With The Misty TV firm standing firmly behind the artist with round the clock radio campaign, Billboard No 1 and a prospective Grammies nomination is within sights.



Misty Blanco declared her faith in the singer through a statement where she said, "When I heard this young lady's music I knew this was someone my company had to get behind and use our powerful engine to break this underground artist into mainstream to take over the Billboard charts." Now that's the confidence that is getting the young artist best platforms to showcase her talents.



The Misty TV Firm has also joined hands with Crown Entertainment to promote the Pop R&B act Karma. There is further talk of collaboration between the firm's artists Big Nuni and Karma, which is bound to take the music industry by storm. And for the soul singer, this is only the beginning of phenomenal success.



About Misty Blanco

The talented musician is not busy spotting and promoting young talents in her new role as the CEO of The Misty TV Firm.



Media Contact



CEO Misty Blanco

Phone: (646)722-2885

Address: The Misty TV Firm 1 Rockefeller Center NY, NY 10020

Email: themistyfirm@yahoo.com

https://www.instagram.com/mysterious_mistyblanco