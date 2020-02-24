Misty Blanco Signs Another Talented Pop Rap Artist

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2020 -- Misty Blanco has signed up-and-coming pop rap artist Big Nuni, who will be another exciting name in the stable of talented artists at The Misty TV Firm.



Often known as Mysterious, the music tycoon has been making waves in the industry with one dynamic project and signing after another. A talented musician herself, she has now taken to nurturing young talents after realizing her passion for mentoring. Her stint as a guiding light to musical phenomena has already borne much success.



And now Big Nuni has been added to the list of prodigies she is working with. The two met through a common friend and artist "Carciolo" of Stoner Boys. The latter, who has worked with The Misty TV Firm on various projects is also a renowned artist known for her lyrics on Bars on i95. The meeting set the ball rolling and the signing happened soon after.



In fact, only last week Misty Blanco made the signing public while asserting that she believes in Big Nuni's talent completely. While stating that she has big plans to transform her into a major industry brand, she asserted that she is the right fit with other artists signed up with The Misty TV Firm.



Umar and Kutty Chris Banga of WEMC out of Perth Amboy NJ, Pop R&B artist Shaunie Walker and Matt Webb are just some of the names, who are rising to the top with the company. And with The Misty TV Firm pulling out all stops in his grooming, Big Nuni's ascent to the top has begun.



About Misty Blanco

In her role as the CEO of The Misty TV Firm, the erstwhile musician has gained reputation for spotting talent and grooming them to enormous success.



