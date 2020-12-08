Misty Blanco Unearths Another Star on the Hip Hop Horizon

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/08/2020 -- Misty Blanco, renowned for her knack of spotting and promoting upcoming talents in the music industry has discovered TyKoon Tha Mizfit, who is already making his mark with the audiences.



It was during the casting of Misty Blanco's Greatest Show On Earth that she first came across TyKoon Tha Mizfit. The budding artist from Richmond VA made an impression from the very first episode with his powerhouse voice, the volume challenge, as well as the scene where he had to kick a verse on an auction block.



It's interesting that TyKoon Tha Mizfit logo is Hindu God Ganesh, who is known to be a deity offering blessings for new beginnings. And a new and exciting beginning this certainly is for the artist as Misty Blanco is taking all the effort to promote him.



"TyKoon Tha Mizfit will open up a new line of hip hop and art in the music industry, his style is unique and truly needed in this music business," she said in a statement. He already had a chance to showcase his talent at Misty Blanco's "Rock The Vote Masquerade Ball 2020" attended by who's who of music, entertainment industries, and the world of politics.



Under the The Misty TV Firm Corporation umbrella the artist is bound to blossom further. He is already in recording studios and with Misty Blanco's impeccable planning, is set to scale great heights.



About Misty Blanco

Renowned music star Misty Blanco has gained the reputation of being Oprah Winfrey of Hip Hop in her new avatar as an entertainment mogul. She owns the biggest management and publicity firm in America that promotes bright and upcoming talent in Hip Hop, R & B, and Pop.



Media Contact



CEO Misty Blanco

URL: https://www.themistytvfirmcorp.org/

Email: mistyblancoceo@themistytvfirmcorp.org,

Phone: (646) 979-9769 (for bookings)

Address: The Misty TV Firm 1 Rockefeller Center 10th and 11th floors, NY, NY 10023